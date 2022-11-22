Retailers and shippers across the nation planning to hire hundreds of thousands of seasonal employees this holiday season, but the Better Business Bureau says there are others saying they are hiring but are not on the up-and-up. Employment scams continue to put people at risk both locally and nationwide, so the BBB has some advice to protect yourself from scammers.
BBB Investigator Don O’Brien tells The Big Z you should beware of offers that promise big money for little work.
If you are able to find an actual job, let your employer know this is a second job in addition to your day job, be upfront and clear with your new employer about your available hours. And you should remember as a seasonal employee, you can expect to work long, sometimes inconvenient hours, possibly including Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.