After an overnight delay, the largest drawing in the history of Powerball was held this morning. The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball number of 10. Lottery officials say one winning ticket was purchased in California.
On Monday night, there was a delay in the multi-state lottery drawing due to security protocols not being met by all states. Those issues were apparently resolved this morning. The jackpot was announced at just over $2-billion.
