lottery tickets 1.jpg

After an overnight delay, the largest drawing in the history of Powerball was held this morning.  The winning numbers are 10-33-41-47-56 with a Powerball number of 10.  Lottery officials say one winning ticket was purchased in California.

On Monday night, there was a delay in the multi-state lottery drawing due to security protocols not being met by all states.  Those issues were apparently resolved this morning.  The jackpot was announced at just over $2-billion.

https://www.illinoislottery.com/illinois-lottery/results-pending