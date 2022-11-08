The largest drawing in the history of Powerball is still delayed. An announcement on the Powerball website shows results are pending and officials last night said some security protocols had not been met by all states, so the drawing would be delayed until the issues are resolved. The jackpot is worth $1.9 billion.
The drawing is usually held at 11pm eastern time on Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday nights. If one person has the winning ticket, the cash option is $929.1 million.
https://www.illinoislottery.com/illinois-lottery/results-pending