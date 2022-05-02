Officials with Ameren Illinois are warning customers their bills will be going up this summer. The company says the increases are due to energy costs associated with power bills. They cite significant global events that are causing prices to increase in many areas, including the power sector.
Ameren Illinois’ Director of Communications Tucker Kennedy tells The Big Z it is a result of the law of supply and demand.
Kennedy says if you were ever planning on making your home more energy efficient, now would be the time to do it.
Concentrate your AC usage to the rooms that are being used, make sure you have a clean filter on your air conditioner, use ceiling fans, and install a smart thermostat if you don’t already have one. There are also assistance programs available. You can hear the full interview with Kennedy here: