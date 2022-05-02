Alton, IL (62002)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 68F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.