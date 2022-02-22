With temperature swings and frozen precipitation ravaging area roadways this winter, an IDOT engineer says there is no shortage of potholes on state roads. Joe Monroe says crews are staying busy between storms making repairs to their highways, since the frozen precipitation and the freeze-thaw cycle has caused some noticeable damage.
He tells The Big Z how the freeze-thaw cycle creates potholes.
Monroe says crews are working on fixing roads around the district every day that it is safe to do so. If you see an area of state highway or interstate that needs attention, call 618-346-3100 to report it. Locally, call your town’s street or public works department.