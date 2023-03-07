Temperature extremes combined with precipitation are the two main ingredients to create potholes. While the precipitation has been there, this winter has not seen a lot of temperature swings. So, Madison County Highway Engineer Adam Walden tells The Big Z they have not seen the number of potholes as in years past.
He says the department has a specialized patching machine.
If you want to report a pothole on a Madison County-maintained road, click here: https://www.madisoncountyil.gov/departments/highway2/contact.php