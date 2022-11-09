Post-election analysis will cover more than overall voter turnout this year. The Illinois State Board of Elections will also be looking at how people voted. Voting by mail has been on the rise, with more than half a million ballots sent in so far.
Board spokesperson Matt Dietrich says it will be interesting to see how this all shakes out when total voter turnout numbers are tallied.
Dietrich says the number of people taking advantage of early in-person voting is behind previous gubernatorial elections.