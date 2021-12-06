The National Weather Service will be on hand today to see if a tornado touched down in the southern Illinois town of West Frankfort on Sunday night. A line of severe storms pushed through the region leaving behind damage to homes and businesses and knocking down trees and power lines. No injuries have been reported.
KFVS News reports a tornado warning had been issued at the time the storms pushed through Franklin County and other parts of southern Illinois. Power is still out for about 17-hundred Ameren Illinois customers in that area this morning, and some roadways are closed, mainly on the west side of town. Interstate 57 is open but there could be delays at the West Frankfort exit. Damage assessments will also take place today to homes and businesses impacted by the storm.