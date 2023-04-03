A portion of Illinois Route 140 in Meadowbrook will be named after a local serviceman who died during the Vietnam War. The Illinois House of Representatives adopted HJR 21 on Thursday designating the route Cpl. Tommy N. Miller Memorial Highway. The resolution was sponsored by State Representative Amy Elik of Alton. Bottom of Form
Miller was born in 1949 and was raised in Meadowbrook near Bethalto. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served during the Vietnam War in 1968. While serving as a radio operator in South Vietnam, his squad came under assault by the North Vietnamese Army. Cpl. Miller was killed trying to free his fellow Marines from entrapment in debris.
Cpl. Miller is honored on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC where his name is inscribed on the VVM Wall. Pending adoption of the bill in the Senate, the Illinois Department of Transportation will erect signage on Route 140 designating "Cpl. Tommy N. Miller Memorial Highway".