The Illinois Department of Transportation wants you to know about a closure of eastbound I-270 between I-255 and I-55/70 this weekend.
There will be no access to eastbound I-270 from I-255, Illinois 157, or Illinois 159 starting at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, until 5 a.m. Monday, Nov. 8. A detour will be marked using I-255 south to I-55/70 East; however, local motorists are encouraged to select the best alternate route for their specific trip.
The lane closures will allow crews to perform pavement repairs along the corridor in advance of the winter season.