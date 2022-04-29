You can donate your old clothes and find some new-to-you pieces at an event this weekend in Alton. The Pop-Up Clothes Swap will be held in the ballroom at the Mineral Springs Mall on Sunday from noon - 4pm. There is an early drop-off on Saturday from 4-6pm.
Co-organizer Laura Blair tells The Big Z to participate, just bring in gently used clothing & accessories that you no longer want, and trade for as many items as you want.
Worn-out & shabby clothing, blankets, or fabric will be recycled with Remains Inc. It’s $5 to attend if you bring clothes to swap, or $10 to attend empty-handed. Leftover clothing will be donated to local charities.