An 18-year-old Pontoon Beach man is accused of bringing a gun onto the football field at Granite City High School last Friday night. Tommyandre J. McCarter of the 3,800 block of Lake Drive is charged with one count of Unlawful Use of Weapons and one count of Aggravated Unlawful Use of Weapons.
He was taken into custody without incident and held at the Granite City Police Department until his case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday. Bond was set at $50,000, but he was released on his own recognizance on Tuesday.