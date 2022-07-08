pollinator party.jpg

Jamie Hines Prairie at LaVista Park in Godfrey will be the site of a sculpture unveiling on Saturday morning July 9th. Organizers say their “Pollinator Party” event will highlight the region’s ongoing work to protect pollinators like the Monarch butterfly and create a culture of conservation.

The Sierra Club’s Christine Favilla tells The Big Z the “Prairie Portal” outdoor sculpture designed by Merrilyn Shoemaker and Tom Cundiff will be unveiled at 10 AM.

Favilla - Pollinator Party.mp3

Community Cultivators and the Three Rivers Project of Sierra Club Illinois funded the design and construction of the sculpture. Children’s activities are planned from 9:30 until 10. You can register to attend the Pollinator Party by following a link with this story at Advantagenews.com.

www.bit.ly/pollinatorparty22