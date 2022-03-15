A new poll shows small business owners in Illinois and nationwide do not approve of the job that federal and state governments are doing for them.
Alignable’s Political Approval Poll shows 70% disapprove of what President Joe Biden has done for small businesses and gives Congress even lower marks with an approval rating of 14%.
“It's really rough,” said head of research Chuck Casto. “The whole federal government is really under scrutiny by the small business owners.”
On average, only 16% of the small business owners polled said they approve of the job the feds are doing for them in Washington D.C. State and local leaders fared better, but their approval ratings, on average, were not especially strong, including in Illinois.
While the Republican governors of Florida, Georgia and Texas received approval ratings over 50% from small business owners, Gov. J.B. Pritzker received only a 23% approval rating.
Some of the lowest ratings for the president, vice president, or Congress could be found from small business owners in manufacturing and transportation. Manufacturers’ ratings for Biden (9%), Kamala Harris (8%), Senators (3%), and the House (4%) were all in single digits, as well as those from the transportation sector.
Casto said there are two main problems small business owners pointed to for their discontent.
“Ever increasing inflation came up over and over again,” said Casto. “The still broken supply chain is another big issue.”
Other issues mentioned in the poll included the ongoing labor shortage, taxes, crime, and more aid for small businesses still affected by the COVID waves, even though omicron cases are on the decline.
Casto believes a lot can be learned from small business owners.
“They are a great barometer,” said Casto. “They are the economic drivers of our society, so if they’re not feeling well represented, what does that mean for the economy?”
The poll collected sentiments among 7,326 small business owners randomly selected and surveyed from Jan. 29 to Feb. 24.