Politicians running for office in Illinois are lining up their endorsements ahead of next week's election. One analyst explains the impact of having certain endorsements.
In the Illinois gubernatorial race, incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker has picked up endorsements from the Chicago Tribune, former President Barack Obama, and Secretary of State Jesse White, among others.
Republican Darren Bailey has been endorsed by former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and the Illinois Federation for Right to Life, among others.
Kent Redfield, a professor with the University of Illinois Springfield, discussed what impact could be had by these endorsements.
"They are more for reinforcing a narrative on that kind of Democrat or conservative," Redfield told The Center Square. "They are lending the person's credibility, like with [former President Donald Trump] or Obama. Endorsements can also be more personal if we see someone support someone to replace them in office."
While the endorsements carry some importance, they are not the only thing that matters, Redfield said.
"When you are running in an election, and you have 46 endorsements, that is not necessarily going to do anything for the vote," Redfield said. "It is going to show the public that you are a serious candidate."
Redfield went on to say that an endorsement is often used not for the public but for the candidate's party.
"You may use endorsements in terms of helping yourself get the nomination during the primary because it shows you have the party backing or have broad race support," he said.
Early voting has already begun in Illinois. The general election will be held on Nov. 8th.