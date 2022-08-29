The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of scam calls that claim to be coming from one of their department leaders. Authorities have learned that some residents are receiving calls from someone claiming to be Jeff Connor who is running for sheriff and that scammer tells the person answering the phone that they have failed to report for jury duty and a warrant has been issued for their arrest.
Along with running for the job of sheriff, Connor is currently the Chief Deputy Sheriff of Madison County. The department says if you receive a call requesting payment for a government service it is a scam and police officers will never call you demanding you pay a fine over the phone.