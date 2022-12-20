As some of the coldest weather in years takes aim at the Riverbend, you are reminded that the temptation to warm your car unattended can have serious consequences. Unless you have a remote car starter, most police chiefs say warming up your vehicle unattended is a very bad idea.
Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon says most criminals are looking for easy targets, and with colder weather now here, that could include the actual vehicle if you decide to warm up your car and leave it unattended. He tells The Big Z he often hears people say it’s OK, because they have insurance on the vehicle.
He says some victims of the thefts then have to deal with not only their missing vehicle but have to change locks on their homes if their house key was also on the key chain. And Dixon says an alarming number of firearms continue to be stolen in these types of crimes as well.