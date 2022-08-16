It’s “Back to School” season, and that means a need for increased awareness by drivers when in school zones. Bethalto Police Mike Dixon says be patient and keep an eye on crosswalks, especially in neighborhoods with school buildings. He knows of three children being struck in crosswalks, last school year.
Dixon tells the Big Z, being safe in school zones is not just for drivers to consider, but also for adults to speak with children about ways to protect themselves.
Dixon also asks that drivers who are picking children up from school avoid “double-parking” in lots and streets near school buildings. He says that increases the risk of an oncoming driver not being able to see a child step off a sidewalk. Classes begin this week and next around the Riverbend area.