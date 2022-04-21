April is distracted driving awareness month, and the Illinois Department of Transportation is working with Illinois State Police to crack down on distracted driving. Patrols are focused on speeding along with drivers who holding their phones or are otherwise not paying attention while on the road.
According to IDOT Public Information Director Paul Wappel, the message is simple:
If a driver is caught engaging in distracted driving, they could face a fine of $75 for the first offense. Any additional violations thereafter could rack up hundreds of dollars. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, distracted driving accounts for over one million crashes each year in the United States.