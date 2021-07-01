Police will be on the lookout over the next week for drunken drivers and those not wearing their seatbelts. The July 4 holiday enforcement includes beefed-up patrols and roadside safety checks as Independence Day, like other holidays, has become more dangerous on the highways over the years.
Illinois State Police Capt. J.W. Price said they are boosting patrols and troopers will be looking for speeders, distracted drivers, and drunk drivers.
That includes having a designated driver, using a ride share service, taxi, or other public transportation. If you get behind a possible drunken driver, you are asked to pull over and call 911.