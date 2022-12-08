An officer-involved shooting late Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis County took the life of a man wanted for crimes in several jurisdictions.
It happened outside Dave and Busters restaurant in Maryland Heights.
County police say it was a Maryland Heights officer who fired the shot that killed the 48-year-old.
The man had reportedly refused commands to surrender and charged at police with an edged weapon.
St. Louis County police sergeant Tracy Panus provided more details during a Wednesday night briefing on the department’s social media.
The name of the deceased had not been released as of Thursday morning.