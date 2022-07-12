The Illinois State Police is looking for public assistance in finding suspects in connection with a fatal shooting on June 24. Police say 64-year-old Willie Clanton was shot by someone in a vehicle in the 1500 block of Lynch Avenue in East St. Louis. The shooting took place just before 11:30pm and police have released video surveillance images of a suspect vehicle.
The vehicle is described as a newer, dark colored sedan with dark window tint, chrome trim around the windows, and driver door damage. You can see images at this story at Advantage News.com and if you know anything about the case, call Crimestoppers at 314-725-8477 (TIPS).