Police have released a sketch of a suspect who is wanted for abducting a woman who was sitting in her car outside a coffee shop last Friday morning in Collinsville, and then sexually assaulted her. The victim was forced to drive away at knifepoint and was later raped, then taken back to the Collinsville Crossing shopping center where the suspect fled on foot and the victim called police.
The incident took place just after 7am while the woman was waiting in her car for an online order at Starbucks. The man approached carrying a large knife and forced her to drive away, ending up in Troy, Illinois, where the sexual assault took place. He then had her drive back to the shopping center where he exited the car on the Wendy’s parking lot and fled on foot toward Walgreens and Golden Corral. The victim did not know the man and described the suspect as a white male, in his mid-30s, wearing a black hoodie, gray sweatpants and black high-top tennis shoes.
The sketch and a photo of a vehicle of interest is above and if you have any information about the case, call Collinsville Police 618-344-2131.