Police are looking for a man who struck a 77-year-old Walmart shopper in Glen Carbon and stole his wallet.
At approximately 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Glen Carbon Officers responded to Walmart, 400 Junction Drive, regarding a report of a stolen wallet. The responding officer interviewed the victim and determined an aggravated battery and strong-armed robbery had occurred.
The victim, a 77-year-old man, advised the officer that the suspect had attempted to steal a gold necklace from him. He advised the officer the suspect had grabbed him and attempted to take the necklace off his neck by force. The suspect struck the victim in the chest. The man fought back against the suspect. The suspect then grabbed the wallet out from the man’s pocket and fled the scene.
The victim described the suspect as:
Black male
Wearing a white t-shirt, tan pants, and Cardinals baseball cap
Thick build
Wearing a white mask
The suspect ran out of Walmart and got into a white SUV. The suspect vehicle fled the area on Interstate 270 westbound.
The victim in the case was not injured. The identity of the victim is not being released out of respect of privacy.
A radio broadcast was issued to all Metro East and St. Louis area departments to be on the lookout for the suspect. Glen Carbon officers searched the area and were unable to locate the suspect. If anyone has information or can identify the suspect, contact the Glen Carbon Police Department at (618) 288-7226.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a Buick Encore and was last seen in North St. Louis County .
Anyone wishing to make an anonymous tip can call (618) 391-4470.