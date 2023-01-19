Area police are asking for your help locating what is described as a missing / endangered person. 39-year-old Kaila M. Vatole of Dow went missing from her home on Little Piasa Road the afternoon of January 8. She is 5’3” tall and 111 pounds, brown hair dyed blonde, and has multiple tattoos on her neck, arms, legs, and hands.
Kaila is believed to be wearing black sweatpants with white lettering, a black hoodie, and white high-top tennis shoes. She is a cancer survivor, has recurring medical complications, and wears a colostomy bag. Kaila has also lived in Alton, Carlinville, and Wood River. If you have any information on her location, you are asked to call the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department at 618-498-6881.