The Edwardsville Police Chief says all employees that were in the Amazon warehouse when it was struck by a tornado last Friday night have now been accounted for. Six people were killed, one person remains hospitalized in serious condition, but all other employees are known to be safe as cleanup efforts at the site continue.
Chief Michael Fillback says there have been no other missing persons reports and they are confident all employees that were there that night have been identified. The EF3 rated tornado hit the middle of the building just after 8:30pm Friday with winds of at least 150 miles per hour according to estimates from the National Weather Service. There were no other injuries or fatalities within the City of Edwardsville, but the cleanup continues for homes that were damaged by the wind, flying debris or tree limbs. Residents with questions or needing help with debris can call Edwardsville Public Works at 618-692-7535.
For those wishing to make a donation to help those in need recover from the storm, contact Edwardsville Community Foundation Relief Fund - Point of Contact Pam Farrar - 855-464-2223, the Salvation Army, or American Red Cross.