Police in Fairview Heights responded to a large fight inside the Sky Zone on Saturday night. Authorities believe between 150 and 200 juveniles were inside at the time and dozens were involved in the fighting. They also say there were very few parents at the attraction when they arrived.
Multiple police departments arrived around 10:30pm Saturday after several 9-1-1 calls reporting a large fight inside the Sky Zone trampoline park. Some witnesses said as police arrived the juveniles fled the scene in all directions, some pushing police as they ran. At least one juvenile was taken into custody by police and the investigation continues.