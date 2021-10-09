Although mayors, law enforcement, and community groups statewide opposed the bill, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed legislation earlier this year enacting what some call a police reform bill.
A local state senator says lawmakers are modifying House Bill 3653, emphasizing changes that need to be made to aspects of the bill that go into effect sooner instead of parts in which they have some time to work with.
Sen. Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) says some of the immediate fixes were to the parts that went into effect in July, and they will continue to work on things that become effective in January when lawmakers return for the fall veto session on Oct. 19.
In addition to police reform bill fixes, Crowe says they will also be dealing with congressional mapping and passing fixes on to the House for approval.