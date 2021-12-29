A suspect in the killing of police deputy in Wayne County, Illinois, and a shooting and carjacking in St. Peters, Missouri, earlier today (Wed) has been taken into custody after a hostage situation and standoff with police in Clinton County, Illinois. Officers from multiple jurisdictions surrounded a rural home outside Carlyle just after 12 noon. No additional injuries have been reported and the situation has ended.
The events of the day began around 5am today (Wed) when a police officer in southern Illinois was found shot to death after he responded to a motorist assist call along Interstate 64 near the Illinois-Indiana state line. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department identified the officer as Deputy Sean Riley who was discovered dead at the scene by another officer arriving a short time later. Then at around 7am, the suspect allegedly carjacked and shot a victim on the parking lot of the QuikTrip on Main Street in St. Peters, Missouri. The victim is hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, but the suspect escaped in the vehicle which was later found abandoned in O’Fallon, Missouri. A second vehicle that was believed to have been stolen was located just after 12 noon near Carlyle, Illinois. Police in St. Peters announced they found evidence at the scene in St. Peters that connected the suspect to the shooting of the officer in Wayne County, Illinois. Shortly after finding the stolen car in Clinton County, police from multiple jurisdictions responded to the report of a hostage situation at a rural home where they believed the suspect in the police shooting was trying to hide. However, the suspect is now in custody and the victim is safe. Check back for more information as it is released.