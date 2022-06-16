A police officer from South Roxana was injured while trying to arrest a suspect earlier this week. Police Chief Bob Coles issued a statement on the incident from Tuesday afternoon when an officer was responding to a theft complaint and to serve a warrant out of the county.
Officer Chralene “Charlie” O’Dell attempted to arrest 56-year-old Michelle Emmerick of South Roxana on an outstanding Jersey County warrant along with a local theft of service complaint. During the attempt, police say Emmerick struggled with officer O’Dell and fled into her residence. Officer O’Dell suffered injuries in the altercation and was treated at the scene by paramedics. Emmerick was eventually taken into custody and is being held on the previous warrant and a new charge of aggravated resisting a peace officer. Bond was set at $15,000.