Shopping during the holiday season can present unique danger.
Taking a few prevention measures can help keep your holiday season safe. Among them is to be aware of your surroundings at all times, especially walking to and from your vehicle.
You should try to park as close to the door of the shopping establishment as possible, and keep one hand free, according to Madison County Sheriff’s Department Captain Will Dimitroff. He said having a shopping partner can help ward off potential thieves.
He said when returning to your car, if you see someone suspicious, turn around and go back in the store. Once you load your vehicle, drive away. Don't sit with your head down looking at your cellphone or anything else because that can make you a target.