Bethalto Police believe they have identified the second suspect in a burglary last month at the village’s Walgreen’s store. 32-year-old Kevin D. Lacey has been charged with felony Burglary and Retail Theft Over $300. The Bethalto Police Chief is calling on Lacey to turn himself in.
Lacey is a resident of Springfield, Illinois, as is his alleged accomplice that day, 29-year-old Robert T. Yates, who is charged with one felony count of burglary. According to a previous statement from the Bethalto Police Department, Yates and Lacey had allegedly entered a secured area of the store which leads to where the high-end liquor is kept. Lacey was allegedly carrying a number of liquor bottles and began fleeing from officers. While fleeing he ran past shoppers, one of which had a 1-year-old child in their shopping cart, striking the child in the face and head with one of the bottles. The child suffered minor injuries. Yates was taken into custody near Burger King, while Lacey jumped in a car and fled the area.