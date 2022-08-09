The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has announced a large amount of cannabis was discovered during the execution of a search warrant last week at the Woodbury Manor apartments on Humbert Road. Police say 208-pounds of cannabis was located during the search as well as other narcotic material resulting in charges against one suspect.
Police say 25-year-old Jordan M. Pratt of Godfrey has been charged with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of meth. The warrant was served August 5th by the Madison County Sheriff’s Enforcement Team (SET) and other members of the department. Bond was set at $70,000 and the case remains open with the investigation ongoing.