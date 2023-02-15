Local police are investigating a series of crimes in Granite City and Hartford that led them to an address in Alton Tuesday night. One person was taken into custody at a home in the 2800 block of Circle Drive in Alton. Alton Police assisted the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and other agencies in making the arrest.
The series of events began just before 8pm when the Sheriff’s Office assisted several law enforcement agencies with attempting to locate black passenger vehicle that was reportedly shooting at another vehicle, while traveling southbound on Illinois Route 3, in the area of Hartford. No one was reported injured. Then, just before 9:30pm police responded to the Budget Motel, located in the 3200 block of W. Chain of Rocks Road, regarding an armed robbery that just occurred. The preliminary investigation revealed that a victim was robbed at gun point and struck in the face several times, sustaining injuries but refusing medical treatment at the scene. Investigators determined they were looking for the same suspect in both crimes. A short time later the suspect’s vehicle was located in Alton, and the person was taken into custody a short time later without further incident. Charges could be filed as early as today.