Police in Collinsville are investigating a double homicide that took place in the early hours of New Year's Day on Sunday. Authorities say two men were shot and killed following an apparent altercation outside a downtown Collinsville bar. The alleged shooter is in custody.
The victims were identified by police as 24-year-old Rodolfo Torres-Granado of Granite City and 20-year-old Ricardo Correa of Collinsville. Police say a physical altercation apparently began inside Sloan’s Pub House on Main Street between a single male and a group of males. It was broken up, but then started again outside in the parking lot of the bar. Witnesses told police when they were outside, the two victims were armed with guns and were part of a larger group that approached a vehicle and confronted a male and female inside, beating on the windows. The fighting resumed, and the male occupant of the car allegedly shot Correa and Torres-Granado. Police and paramedics were called around 12:45am Sunday and attempts to save the men were not successful and they died at the scene. The alleged shooter and another person are in custody with charges pending.