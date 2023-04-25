Police in Collinsville are investigating an apparent homicide in the city on Monday night. The victim was found lying in the 200 block of North Seminary suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim died at the scene. Police say when they arrived on the scene, multiple people fled the scene on foot.
Witnesses gave police a description of the subjects and officers were able to round up three of the four people who fled the scene. Authorities say they are in the initial stages of the investigation and have no other information to release at this time. Police say they will not release the name of the victim until the surviving family is notified.
If you have information about the incident, contact Collinsville Police Investigations at 618-344-2131 (ex 5136)