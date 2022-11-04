Alton Police are investigating an incident involving one stolen vehicle from Missouri and another from an Alton dealership. An alarm was fired just after 3:30am Friday at Quality Buick GMC on Homer Adams Parkway.
Upon arrival, officers observed two vehicles running on the business parking lot. One had been previously reported stolen in Missouri and the other had just been stolen from the Quality lot. Both fled into Missouri with Alton Police in pursuit. Once on Highway 367 in Missouri, assisting police agencies were able to use equipment to help safely slow the vehicles. Both vehicles eventually came to a stop at different locations in Missouri and the occupants fled on foot and are still unaccounted for. Detectives from the Alton Police Department are working with investigators from several Missouri police agencies to follow up on all leads. If you have any information on this, you are asked to call 618-463-3505 Ext. 634.