With regards to the unidentified body found at the intersection of Illinois 143 and Goshen Road, the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis continues to pursue leads into the investigation.
The unidentified victim has been identified as Tykeisha Marie Dixon (Henderson), 33, of Roswell, Ga.
She was identified by evidence at the scene and through the assistance of Illinois DCFS working in conjunction with law enforcement. Upon discovering her identity, it was determined that she was listed as missing person with her husband identified as Luther (Luke) Lee Henderson Jr., 39, of Roswell, Ga.
She was reported missing May 8 by family members. Luther Henderson is still at large and missing. To this date, there is no evidence that either individual has ties or associates in the Madison County area. The Major Case Squad is working in conjunction with Georgia law enforcement authorities on the investigation. Anyone knowing information on his whereabouts or who has information about Tykeisha Dixon (Henderson) is urged to call the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis at 618-296-5544 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 618-296-4433. This is an ongoing investigation so limited details regarding motive or evidence will be released at this time. Additional information will be provided as the case continues.