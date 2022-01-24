Police in East Alton continue to search for a suspect in connection with a shooting outside the East Alton Ice Arena on Saturday night. Big Z Radio News has learned two women, a mother and daughter, were injured and one remains hospitalized. Officers from multiple agencies searched the area shortly after the random shooting but so far, no arrests have been made.
The women were reportedly outside the arena around 8pm Saturday and were switching out a child’s car seat when the unknown suspect approached and asked for a cigarette light. They told him they did not have one and the man pulled a gun and fired, striking the mother in the thigh, and also injuring the daughter. Both were transported to area hospitals and the mother was later taken to a hospital in St. Louis for surgery and she was last listed in stable condition. The other woman was treated and released for her injuries. Police say the suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s and between 5'7" and 5'9" tall. If you have any information on the shooting, call East Alton Police at 618-259-6212.