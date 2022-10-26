While not exclusive to this time of year, pranksters tend to be quite active around Halloween. Whether it’s throwing rotten eggs, smashing pumpkins, or toilet-papering trees and bushes, a local police chief warns that what some may see as innocent fun may not be viewed that way by the target of such mischief.
In a previous interview, Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon told The Big Z it’s all fun and games… until it isn’t.
Dixon says it is typically not a good idea to do such things, pointing to an incident that happened several years ago when a young person was out pranking with several others and was run over by a car, suffering serious injuries.