While not exclusive to this time of year, pranksters tend to be quite active around Halloween.
Whether it’s throwing rotten eggs, smashing pumpkins, or toilet-papering trees and bushes, a local police chief warns that what some may see as innocent fun may not be viewed that way by the target of such mischief.
Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said it’s all fun and games… until it isn’t.
Dixon said it is typically not a good idea to do such things, pointing to an incident that happened several years ago when a young person was out pranking with several others and was run over by a car, suffering serious injuries.