The annual "Point of Departure" event at the Lewis & Clark State Historic Site in Hartford is this weekend. This marks 218 years since the explorers set out from Camp River DuBois. You are invited to come to the site this Saturday and Sunday to learn how the men of the Lewis & Clark Expedition prepared for their journey.
Spokesman Ben Pollard tells The Big Z visitors will have a number of activities and demonstrations to enjoy. He says the Interpretive Center Theater will host scheduled talks throughout the weekend.
The Treehouse Wildlife Center will provide opportunities to see animals like the ones Lewis and Clark observed. Hazel the Western Hognose Snake and various birds will be highlighted at 11am and 1pm on Sunday. The weekend's events are free and open to the public. Outside activities run from 10am to 4pm both tomorrow and Sunday. For more information, call 251-5811.