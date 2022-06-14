It’s a familiar experience driving down the road at 60 mph, thinking about the day. Four seconds later a tractor pulling a wide load of farm equipment going 20 mph slows everything down to a crawl.
It’s frustrating and it is also fraught. Near-miss accidents happen every day. On May 31, Heyworth farmer Jay C. Fitzgerald, 44, was tragically killed on his tractor while moving hay when a truck struck him.
The best safety practice is to “slow down and try not to tailgate,” Rodney Knittel, the assistant director of transportation and infrastructure with the Illinois Farm Bureau, told The Center Square.
“It is a nerve-wracking time for our farmers. They’d rather not be on the roadway with all the other vehicles,” Knittel said.
If a tractor is on the road, the tractor has the same right to be there as everyone else, Knittel said.
“Be cautious. Look ahead. Be a defensive driver,” Knittel said.
Accidents often happen when farmers are making left turns in the middle of a long stretch of farmland, Knittel said.
“A lot of motorists do not understand that a tractor may be trying to turn – even when there is no intersection. They use field entrances,” Knittel said. “They slow down to turn left and people try to pass them at the same time.”
Knittel grew up on a farm and has lived in rural areas all his life. He appreciates how hard farmers work and the long hours they put in, he said. He expects to have to slow down for heavy farm equipment during planting season and harvest season.
“When I see a tractor coming down the road and it’s a wide load, and it’s coming at me, I slow down and pull over and give them the right of way,” he said.
It’s not something anybody has to do, he said, but he wants to make sure the farmer can get home safely to his or her loved ones.
“The reality is that that minute or three minutes that it takes me to do that isn’t going to make me any later,” he said.
There is only one road and we have to share it, he said.
“We only have one life and we have to slow down,” he said.