It looks like the Alton Memorial Day Parade will feature most of what spectators have come to expect over the years, as the entries for this year’s event continue to come in. Marching bands, floats, and candy are all part of the celebration in Upper Alton, and there is still time to submit an entry if you would like to participate.
This year's parade will step off from Alton Middle School at 10am on May 30. East End Improvement Association spokesman Steve Schwartz tells The Big Z participant interest has been pretty good.
Rich Wickenhauser, Alan Rodenfield, and Art Williams will be the parade marshals. All are WWII veterans. You can contact Schwartz at 618-972-8329 if you would like to be in the parade. This year will be the 155th annual Alton Memorial Day Parade. It’s believed to be one of, if not the longest running parade in America.