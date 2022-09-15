An annual Riverbend tradition will be rolling through the streets of downtown Alton on October 31, and preparations are underway for the annual Alton Halloween Parade. The parade usually brings thousands of people to its route along Broadway.
This year’s parade marshal will be chosen in a week or so, according to parade committee member Steve Schwartz, who tells The Big Z he is already hearing from prospective participants.
The parade starts at Broadway and Washington Avenue, moves west on Broadway, wrapping up at Piasa and 9th Streets. For more information on this year's parade, email altonhalloweenparade@gmail.com