Thousands of complaints are filed with the Better Business Bureau each year concerning travel agencies and services. Whether you're planning a vacation or a weekend getaway, the agency says there are some things to do to make sure you don't wind up with headaches originating with scammers or just bad business.
BBB advises consumers to be wary of travel deals that seem too good to be true. Investigator Don O'Brien tells The Big Z if you are looking at booking a stay in a vacation rental, go to trusted sites.
He says you should also get details about your trip in writing. Be sure to confirm the details, such as total cost, any restrictions, flights, hotel reservations and car rental, and check penalties for cancellations. Pay with a credit card. That offers the most protection should something go wrong because you can challenge the charges. And consider purchasing travel insurance.