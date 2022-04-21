The former Jamestown Mall has been closed since 2014, with a handful of plans to repurpose the property having come and gone. A new plan introduced at last week’s St. Louis County Council meeting would use $6 million from the American Rescue Plan Act funding to tear down the former mall, which in theory should make it more attractive to potential developers.
The mall opened in 1973, and was the site of a vibrant retail operation, including a movie theater, several food options, and anchor stores Sears, Macy’s, JCPenny, and Dillard’s. A plan a couple of years ago that would have seen the property turned into an industrial park was nixed after opposition from neighbors and the councilwoman that represents the area.