Legislation that requires the use public funds to pay for the placement of students with special needs in schools that best fit their needs, even out-of-state, is now on Gov. J.B. Pritzker's desk.
House Bill 4365 passed unanimously through the Illinois General Assembly last month and was sent to the governor this week.
The bill requires school districts to provide funding for a student's placement if their Individualized Education Program (IEP) determines their current school district is unfit to meet the needs of the student.
The school districts that do have students in the program could then apply for reimbursement from the Illinois State Board of Education.
State Rep. Daniel Didech, D-Buffalo Grove, filed the legislation back in January and explained that his goal is to make sure every student in Illinois gets the educational support they require.
"This is to some degree an urgent issue that we are trying to address to make sure that these kids have an opportunity to learn and thrive the best that they can," Didech said.
Didech went on to say that without this bill, hospitalization would be the only option left for many of these students.
"If we are not able to get them into these out-of-state placements, then really the only alternative left would be hospitalization."
Stephanie Jones is an attorney with the Illinois Council of School Attorneys, a group of attorneys that represents school districts across the state. She said this will only apply to a small handful of students.
"This is not an out for every student, it's just the students we can not find a facility for because others are not appropriate," Jones said. "With one of my students, we have applied to 47 other schools and can now demonstrate that there is no other option."
Jones said that sending a student out of state to a non-Illinois State Board of Education approved facility would be a last-ditch effort in the most extreme cases.
"This would be in the most extreme cases to place a student in a non-ISBE approved facility, only when we've gone through a process to demonstrate that there are no other facilities available," Jones said.
If approved by the governor, the measure would go into effect immediately.