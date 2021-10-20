You are invited to a pair of businesses at EastGate Plaza this weekend that are teaming up to help fight polio. The Blue Ice Creamery and JJ Thermos are both participating in “Pints for Polio” which is a promotion of the Riverbend East Rotary Club.
Riverbend East Rotary Club member Robin Karpan tells The Big Z how the fundraiser will work.
The goal of Rotary International is to eradicate polio worldwide. Recent statistics show the two main areas of the world that are still dealing with the disease are Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to Karpan.