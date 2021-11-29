If your family is headed out this weekend to pick out a Christmas tree, you might want to consider a few of these tips.
People often forget to measure the space where they want to put the tree, and it ends up being too big, according to University of Illinois Extension Horticulture Educator Richard Hentschel.
He suggests bringing a tape measure when you head out to the tree lot or farm to make sure it will fit. As far as the type of tree, that's a personal choice.
Hentschel said you need to keep the water filled at all times. No special additives like sugar or aspirin are needed.